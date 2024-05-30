Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Breaking Data Trading Down 2.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70.
About Breaking Data
Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.
Further Reading
