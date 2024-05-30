Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BREA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 89,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Brera has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

