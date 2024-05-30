Brian Hirsch Sells 8,221 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $150,362.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, March 14th, Brian Hirsch sold 102,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $1,789,618.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Brian Hirsch sold 79,174 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $1,387,128.48.

On Friday, March 8th, Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $707,037.12.

ACVA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 756,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,710. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.56.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

