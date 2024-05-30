Brian M. Culley Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian M. Culley purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,584.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 295.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,418 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

