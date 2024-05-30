Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,183. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

