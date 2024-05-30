Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,421,800 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 1,281,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCAUF remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

