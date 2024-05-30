Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target at $20.64

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.29, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.88. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
