Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) PT at $34.25

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Select Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $518,647,000 after buying an additional 90,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,886,000 after buying an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Select Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,147,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,241,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,591,000 after buying an additional 95,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 235,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $35.08.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.