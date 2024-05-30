Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 486,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,901. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after buying an additional 3,141,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,652,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,587 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

