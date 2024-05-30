Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $30.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,853 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after buying an additional 489,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.