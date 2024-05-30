Brookstone Active ETF (BAMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1028 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookstone Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BAMA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. Brookstone Active ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Brookstone Active ETF Company Profile

The Brookstone Active ETF (BAMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide total return by investing in stocks, bonds, and cash and cash equivalents. The fund typically allocates 40%-80% of its assets in stocks BAMA was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

