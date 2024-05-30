Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1028 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Brookstone Active ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BAMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Brookstone Active ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.
Brookstone Active ETF Company Profile
