Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2495 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BAMU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BAMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US Treasurys and investment grade corporate bonds with maturities between 0-2 years. BAMU was launched on Sep 27, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

