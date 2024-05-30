Brookstone Value Stock ETF (BAMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 7th

Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Brookstone Value Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Brookstone Value Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BAMV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Brookstone Value Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.77.
About Brookstone Value Stock ETF
