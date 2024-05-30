Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BKE opened at $36.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.24. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,828,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 180,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Buckle by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

