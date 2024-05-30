Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.350-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.35-7.75 EPS.

BURL stock traded up $38.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $241.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.70.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

