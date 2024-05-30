C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AI. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

