Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.07.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

