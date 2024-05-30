Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why American Airlines’ Plunge Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.