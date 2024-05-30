Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $8.48

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $9.00. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 4,257,593 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $739.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $13,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

