Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.08. Capri has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

