Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 176.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 1,631,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

