Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 191.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,403,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,453,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544,821. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

