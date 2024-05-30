Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.97 Million in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 903,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
