Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $45,911,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PVH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PVH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.99. 673,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,567. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

