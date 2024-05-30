Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,016 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Laureate Education worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,965,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,901,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 498,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.75. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,121,971 shares of company stock worth $31,073,410 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

