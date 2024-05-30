Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 73,433 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 225.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,433 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in KT by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KT by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,157 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 811,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

