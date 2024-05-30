Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,768 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Bread Financial worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BFH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 396,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $42.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

