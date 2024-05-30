Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $15.97 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion and $367.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.09 or 0.05483442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00052704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,698,279,546 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

