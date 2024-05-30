Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAH. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CAH opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $72,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $359,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.