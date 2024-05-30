Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Up 286.3% in May

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 286.3% from the April 30th total of 336,500 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Down 1.9 %

CDIO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,335. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $1.35 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Featured Articles

