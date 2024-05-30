Carlyle Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CCIF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 133,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,590. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

