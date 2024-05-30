Carlyle Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE CCIF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 133,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,590. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Credit Income Fund
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.