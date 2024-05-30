Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $6,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,017,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,088,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,273 shares of company stock worth $115,849,840. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. Carvana has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $129.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

