Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $82,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,103,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $526.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $446.86 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.05.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.