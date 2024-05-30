Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys Shares of 2,367 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 69,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,108.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BAH traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.74. 1,091,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.