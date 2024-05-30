Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $328,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after buying an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,554,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,282,116.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 376,927 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.18. The company had a trading volume of 473,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,235. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.58.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.