Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $558,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.27. 2,273,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $146.52.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

