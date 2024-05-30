Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $636,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in TotalEnergies by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 172,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of TTE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 940,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,568. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

