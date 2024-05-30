Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $717,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. 7,910,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.98. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

