Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 101,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.69. The company had a trading volume of 609,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,334. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

