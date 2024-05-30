Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,918,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,709.86. 270,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,816. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,557.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,595.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

