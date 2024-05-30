Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 875,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,509,000 after buying an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 428,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,883,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
IJH traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
