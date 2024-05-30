Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.90. 2,030,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

