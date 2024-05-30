Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 52,349 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13,407.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 151,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,118. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

