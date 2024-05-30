CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a PE ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.62.
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
