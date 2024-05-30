Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $77,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $338.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

