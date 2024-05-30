CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $94.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 2,774,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,987 shares.The stock last traded at $91.46 and had previously closed at $88.16.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAVA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA Group
Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.
CAVA Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Smart for Life Stock is Not a Smart Buy: Target for Short Sellers
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AMC Entertainment: Time to Take Step Back Into This Meme Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.