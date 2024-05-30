CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $94.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 2,774,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,987 shares.The stock last traded at $91.46 and had previously closed at $88.16.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAVA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

