CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $42.16 million and $3.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,372.20 or 1.00036491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011933 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00112406 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003815 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05369406 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $3,454,862.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

