Celtic (LON:CCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.85), with a volume of 3499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.66).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celtic from GBX 182 ($2.32) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £132.54 million, a P/E ratio of 540.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.89.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

