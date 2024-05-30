CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Trading 32.9% Higher

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 32.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 158,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

CENAQ Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.